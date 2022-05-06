The outside north and westbound lanes of Westcliff Road in Killeen from East Rancier Avenue to Polk Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
Telecommunication services are being installed in this area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work, weather permitting. The contractor will have traffic guided around the work site, according to the news release.
Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
If residents have any questions, they can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
