The northern intersection of Patton Road and Stone Avenue in Killeen will be closed from Friday through Sunday, including overnights, according to city officials.
Stone Avenue and the southern intersection of Patton Road and Stone Avenue will both remain open to traffic.
The closure is for the installation of a concrete valley gutter at the intersection and the work is expected to be completed by Sunday.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.