Two Killeen roads will be closed over the next few days to accommodate the installation of a natural gas main, according to a news release Monday.
Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive, will also be closed to through traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Interested parties may contact the Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or engineering@killeentexas.gov.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” the release said.
