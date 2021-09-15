Plains Drive, from Little Nolan Road to Panhandle Drive, will be closed for through traffic Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.to install sanitary sewer services, according to a press release from Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford received Tuesday.
Work on Plans Drive was also conducted Wednesday.
Additional Closure
The outside lane of westbound Stagecoach road, between Flanigan Drive and Tyrel Drive, will also be closed today, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install a water main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.