Six road closures are planned over the next week, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
According to the release, closures are a direct result of an ongoing project which will result in the installation of a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen.
The road closures are as follows:
Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive, Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, including overnights
Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive, Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, including overnights
Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive, Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 2, including overnights
Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive, Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2, including overnights
Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive, Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4, including overnights
Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive, Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5, including overnights
Interested parties may contact the engineering office at 254-616-3172 or by emailing engineering@killeentexas.gov.
Jack Dowling
