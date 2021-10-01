Motorists may have to adjust their routes Monday, as the city of Killeen has announced that a couple of roads are scheduled to be closed for various reasons.
Beginning Monday, Killeen’s Transportation Division is expected to work with Lone Star Paving to do asphalt overlay and milling services on Cunningham Road from Little Nolan Road to Stan Schlueter Loop, the city announced in a news release Friday.
Crews are expected to work from 7 a.m. to “through the close of business.” Weather permitting, the city said work is hoped to be complete by Wednesday.
“The road work will result in various road closures at varying times, as well as single, multiple or entire road closures throughout the project,” the release said.
Also beginning Monday, Dean Avenue from Fourth Street to Second Street is expected to be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
“Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work,” the city said in a separate news release Friday.
The city said all lanes will open after normal business hours.
