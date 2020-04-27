Some roads in Copperas Cove will experience closures this week as BNSF Railway works to complete maintenance on local railway crossings.
Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Wolfe Road railway crossings will be closed until 6 p.m..
On Wednesday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the First Street and Main Street railway crossings will be closed, according to an email from Kevin Keller, the public information officer for the city.
“We encourage all motorists to abide by posted construction and detour signs,” Keller said.
