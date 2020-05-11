Drivers on Fort Hood are being advised to plan different routes if they typically drive through the intersection of Clark Road and Ovnand Boulevard at West Fort Hood.
The intersection will be closed for the remainder of the week due to construction, Fort Hood said on its Facebook page.
The road construction began today.
