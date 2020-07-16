Construction on roads in Killeen are underway this week including a project on Rancier Avenue, between Rocky Lane and Coffield Street, as well as a project on Chaparral Road, from Polmont Drive to Cedar Ridge Circle.
The project on Rancier will be complete on Friday but Chaparral Road will be closed the next 40 days, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The Chaparral Road construction in south Killeen is in connection with the construction of the new Killeen high school near Chaparral Road. All traffic will be detoured to Featherline Road, Stagecoach Road and East Trimmier Road for the duration of the project.
In a separate project in north Killeen, residents will also experience lane closures on West Dean Avenue, Garth Drive and Williamson Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through today.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen, according to the release.
Finally, Anna Lee Drive, from Ricks Road to Old Farm to Market Road 440, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
Residents will have access to their properties via Ricks Road. All other traffic will be detoured during work hours, according to the release.
Residents can call the city at 254-501-7755 for more information.
(1) comment
I hope they do a better job than was done with Stagecoach, which is in pathetic condition after only a few years.
