Beginning Sunday night, the Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the Indian Trail intersection under Interstate 14 in Harker Heights.
This closure will allow crews to safely construct the bridge deck panels and overhangs for the I-14 bridge widening, according to a news release from TxDOT.
The closure will be from 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and then it will continue from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the release.
Signage will be in place to provide detour information.
“The bridge deck construction is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand I-14 to six lanes from Harker Heights to Belton,” the news release said.
