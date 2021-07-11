The City of Copperas Cove said Sunday a road is temporarily closed due to a burst water line.
According to a news release, the 100 Block of East Avenue D is temporarily closed for repairs between South Main Street and South 2nd Street until further notice.
Officials closed the road after a waterline burst around 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening. The line is in the same general vicinity of a similar incident that occurred on July 2, according to the city.
The city has established a detour around the area by way of South 2nd Street, East Avenue E, and South Main Street.
