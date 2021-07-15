Road crews with Alpha Paving are continuing to apply a poly-modified masterseal to early phases of Bella Charca subdivision and Wayne Drive in Nolanville.
The seal coating is part of the city’s road maintenance plan to seal a minimum of three miles of roads per fiscal year, Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said in a news release about the project.
“This preventive maintenance activity is necessary to prolong the life of an asphalt street,” Escajeda said, adding that without a seal coat, asphalt would deteriorate within eight to 10 years.
The city intends to contract to seal an additional section of Cedar Ridge and Bella Charca in early fall or late spring.
Winter Storm repairs
Repairs to Avenue H near 10th Street as well as Redleaf Drive and Lazy Brook Drive are expected to begin in early August.
Those portions of road sustained significant damage as a result of the ice from Winter Storm Uri in February, Escajeda said.
On July 8, the Nolanville City Council awarded the contract for the repairs to TTG Utilities, LP, out of Gatesville.
Repairs continue along Avenue H and Mesquite Street.
Lone Star Grading is reconstructing the road and draining along Avenue H from Mesquite Street to Jackrabbit Road.
Bridge repairs
Repair work on Old Nolanville Bridge is expected to begin in September. When work begins, it will require temporary closures of the bridge.
The city will receive funding from the Texas Department of Transportation to add a pedestrian bridge and to make additional repairs.
A multi-use path will connect the bridge to Main Street. It is expected to cost $1.5 million and is anticipated to take place in 2022.
