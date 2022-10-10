Killeen road closures are planned by city officials for repairs at the intersection of Valley Road and Hillcrest Drive in north Killeen and expected to last through Oct. 21.
Work by the Killeen Public Works and Transportation Department began Monday on the east side of the intersection and move to the west side until complete.
“Each side will remain closed while work is in progress,” according to a release from the city. There will be a series of traffic control devices and detours in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure.
“Motorists are encouraged to use caution, obey traffic control devices and utilize detours during street maintenance,” the release said.
According to city officials, other Killeen road closures this week include:
The eastbound lane of Southside Drive from Hallmark Avenue to Bryce Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. The closure is for repairs being performed on sanitary sewer services in the area.
The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division will be closing alternating lanes of Shim’s Boulevard, between Harvard Lane and Two Brothers Lane as well as Laustin Lane between Shim’s Boulevard and Gigante Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.