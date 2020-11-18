A pair of road work projects in Killeen this week will temporarily divert traffic.
Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 is currently closed at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street near McDonald’s and Raising Cane’s through Friday. There will be no access between the roadways, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
Work crews are installing a water suppression line.
Traffic will be detoured for the duration of the project, which started Wednesday, and motorists should obey traffic control devices.
College Street in north Killeen is also closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday between West Dunn Avenue and West Young Avenue.
Work crews are installing water taps for new development in the area.
Traffic on College Street will be detoured around the project.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation as we accommodate this work,” the release said.
