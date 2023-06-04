TRAFFIC

The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will perform street maintenance on several roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, beginning Monday through June 14, according to a release from the city.

This service may result in various lane closures throughout the day. Entire roads may be closed during this project and roads will be open only to local residents during these time periods.

