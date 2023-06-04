The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will perform street maintenance on several roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, beginning Monday through June 14, according to a release from the city.
This service may result in various lane closures throughout the day. Entire roads may be closed during this project and roads will be open only to local residents during these time periods.
“Work consists of slurry seal services, which extends the life of streets and provides a smoother riding surface,” according to the release.
“There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closures. Motorists are encouraged to use caution, obey traffic control devices and consider an alternate route during street maintenance,” according to the release.
Each year, streets are identified to be slurry sealed, a process which involves the entire street surface, curb to curb, so cars in affected areas must not park in the roadway. Vehicles may use the roadway once the barriers are removed.
For more information, contact the Transportation Office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov. “The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” the release said.
Following is the projected order in which streets will be serviced. However, it is subject to change by the contractor based on workload and weather:
Lobrecht Court from Chuckwagon Circle to the dead end
Line Dance Court from Schorn Drive to Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Knobb Court from Schorn Drive to the dead end
Oster Drive from napier Drive to Mikulec Drive
George Cove from Farrell Lane to the Dead end at 6708 (cul-de-sac)
Bridgewood Drive from Prewitt Ranch Road to the dead end
Mustang Creek Road from Prewitt Ranch Road to Katy Creek Lane
Walton Walker Drive from Valley Road South to the dead end
Lana Court from Birmingham Circle to the dead end
Fairview Drive from Evetts Road to Williamson Avenue
Farrell Lane from Prewitt Ranch Road to the dead end at 5105 (cul-de-sac)
Mukulec Drive from South W.s. Young Drive to Oster Drive
Evetts Road from Fairview Drive to Coffield Street
Jon Circle from Greenwood Avenue to the dead end
Stone Avenue from Alexander Street to the dead end
Sissom Road from Fairview Drive to Valley Road
Williamson Drive from Fairview Drive to Garth Drive
Hillcrest Drive from Coffield Street to Williamson Avenue
Coffield Street from West Rancier Avenue to Evetts Road
Deerwood Trail from Stagecoach Road to Deerwood Loop
Alexander Street from Greenwood Avenue to Rancier Avenue
Garth Drive from Valley Road to the dead end
Schorn Drive from South W.S. Young Drive to Mikulec Drive
Sue Anne Drive from Birmingham Circle to Southern Belle Drive
Birmingham Circle from Stagecoach Road to 5301 Birmingham (N.W. corner)
Prewitt Ranch Road from Clear Creek Road to Bridgewood Drive
Valley Road West from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive
