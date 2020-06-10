Copperas Cove residents are encouraged to clean up their neighborhoods, or an area in need, from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release sent by city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The Neighborhood and Roadway Clean Up event is being hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful commission.
Families are encouraged to register for the event by contacting Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB executive director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4242.
“You may come together with family and friends, or as an organization if you are so affiliated, and all work together,” the release said.
The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department will provide supplies for those who need them. Residents can pick up the supplies from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday at 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, the release said.
The solid waste department will also pick up all trash and will weigh and calculate the total amount of trash collected.
