Killeen officials have announced intermittent lane closures on a portion of Trimmier Road from Stagecoach Road south to Chaparral Road will start Tuesday.
According to a city news release Monday, Killeen Public Works Division crews will perform milling and overlay work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday, weather permitting.
“During this work, personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work and possible lane and full road closures may occur,” said Marcus Hood, a spokesman for the city. “There will be a series of traffic control devices in place and crews will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey traffic control devices and seek alternative routes if possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.