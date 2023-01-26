Killeen road crews will be conducting roadwork on W.S. Young Drive just north of Interstate 14 beginning Monday. The milling and overlay of the road will be from Illinois Avenue to the interstate, the city announced Thursday.
Roadwork will be conducted between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and is expected to last until Feb. 3, weather permitting.
“During this work personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work and possible lane and full road closures may occur,” the city said. “There will be a series of traffic control devices in place and crews will have traffic detoured around the work sites.”
Delays are expected, so the city is urging drivers to use caution, obey traffic control devices and seek alternative routes if possible.
The work is part of an ongoing milling and overlay project that began in November, the city said.
