Road reconstruction on Chaparral Road was scheduled to begin today on the Stillhouse Lake Road intersection, the city of Harker Heights announced.
The work will consist of removal and replacement of the existing asphalt, new asphalt paint/markings, and stop bars placed at the Poppi Place and Stillhouse Lake Road intersections.
During this activity, the contractor, Lonestar Grading and Materials, will utilize flaggers and traffic devices (cones, and barricades) to direct traffic.
One lane on Chaparral Road will remain open during the construction work to allow for daily commute.
The city asks that motorists utilize Vineyard Trail to exit the neighborhood onto Stillhouse Lake Road, if possible.
Delays should be expected when exiting from Poppi Place onto Chaparral Road.
Questions or concerns should be addressed to Jimmy Rodriguez with Lone Star Grading & Materials at 254-947-0149.
