Beginning Tuesday, various lane closures will occur on U.S. Highway 183, south of Lampasas as crews repair an area of pavement.
Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor will be performing a mill inlay and base repairs in various locations.
After this is completed, a hot mix overlay of asphalt will be applied.
Work is anticipated to be complete in approximately three weeks, weather permitting, according to TxDOT.
Staff report
