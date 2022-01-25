Robert Hall, a musician at Destiny Outreach Church, received a Killeen Star Award at the Killeen City Council’s meeting Tuesday for his work with people who are in need.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez presented Hall with the award and talked about his work.
“I remember watching you direct people around as they were setting up for others to come get food and you did not have furrow in your brow, just a smile,” Gonzalez said.
Hall took the microphone and said a few words.
“I grew up watching my parents help people out so I always knew the importance of helping others,” Hall said with a smile as he held his award.
The Star Award is presented to an outstanding member of the community by a council member every other month.
