Robert Gray Army Airfield has secured $225,000 in federal funding for two improvement projects.
A project to reconstruct the perimeter fencing was awarded $180,000, and a sealing and crack repair of Runway 15/33 received $45,000, according to a news release from Sen. John Cornyn’s office.
“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Bell County.”
Funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.