Due to last week’s severe weather, the Robertson Avenue Mill and Overlay Project was not completed.
Work is expected to resume this week from Tuesday, Sept. 8 and possibly last through Friday, Sept. 11, weather permitting, according to a news release.
An updated notice was distributed to all affected residents, requesting that all vehicles, trailers and similar obstructions are removed from the street during this scheduled project period from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Solid Waste collections will continue as scheduled, however residents along Robertson Avenue are asked to keep all items out of the street and on top of the curb until work is completed.
All motorists are encouraged to follow posted road construction signs for the safety of themselves and work crews.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the Street Department at (254) 547-2168 or the Public Works Department at (254) 547-0751.
