The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.02 on Saturday, which is 11 cents higher than last week’s average and 9 cents higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
AAA reported Thursday that the increase locally and across the country is due to “robust” demand that has “bucked” the seasonal trend.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.94 per gallon at multiple locations, including Valero/Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road. Multiple stations, including the QuikTrip at 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 304, reportedly were selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.92 at numerous locations, including Walmart Neighborhood Market at 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive reportedly sold the cheapest diesel in Harker Heights at $3.82 per gallon. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.92. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.82 per gallon, but data was from Friday.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.85 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. Murphy USA also was reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $3.78 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Ave., according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.85.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.02, which is an 10-cent increase from last week and 3 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.41 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 12 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 8 cents higher than a year ago.
