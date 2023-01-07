The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.84 on Saturday, which is 6 cents higher than last week’s average and 1 cent less than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Gas prices are up around the country due to “robust demand” and “tighter supply,” according to AAA. Prices may continue to rise again as the new year continues.
“As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase as the new year begins,” AAA reported.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.67 per gallon at multiple locations, including Valero/Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road. Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd., reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.87 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.68 at Walmart at 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users, but the data was from Friday. The lowest diesel price reported on Gasbuddy.com was at Walmart, 960 Knights Way for $3.89 per gallon, but the data was from Friday. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.64. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.79 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.74 per gallon at multiple locations, including 7-Eleven, 2012 W. Avenue B, GasBuddy.com users reported. Two stations, including Exxon/7-Eleven at 2411 E. Business Highway 190, were reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $3.82 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.69 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.97.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.87, which is an 5-cent increase from last week and 4 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.29 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 9 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 1 cent lower than a year ago.
