Classic rock fans and dads rejoice because rock band Foreigner will be making its Bell County debut at the Bell County Expo Center on April 22, according to Expo officials.
The stop in Bell County is a part of the band’s “Greatest Hits tour” in which the band players will be playing all of the hit songs in their near 50-year career.
Tickets can be bought from the Bell County Expo website.
