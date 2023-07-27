Riakos “Rock” Adams is back as the new Killeen councilman at-large.
Adams, who was born and raised in Washington, D.C., is a graduate from Howard University’s political science program with a minor in business and attended the ROTC program at the same college. After a career in the military, he retired in Killeen.
Adams, 50, was first appointed to fill a vacancy on the council in April 2022, but lost a district race to Councilman Joseph Solomon on May 6.
Last week, he was appointed again — this time as a councilman at-large to fill the seat vacated by Ken Wilkerson, who resigned on May 15.
The Herald sat down with Adams in the newsroom for a conversation about some of his priorities, and respond to criticisms about his appointment.
Herald: You have now also been recently appointed as the council member at large. Were you surprised by getting the appointment?
Adams: I was very surprised. . .There were other applicants inside the chambers as well. They didn’t get as much airplay as me being there for obvious reasons.
Herald: Could you maybe talk a little bit about what some of your goals are for the term that you have in the council?
Adams: I know that The Hop (bus service) is expecting to change their bus system. And I want to make sure that people understand what it is and get their voice in how that process ends up before we decide to support it. Right now, I don’t know where that is but I believe that transportation is a driver of that for economic development.
I’d honestly like Killeen to be place where people come to and stay, because we have a transient community with our service members. ... I’d like to see more entertainment stuff here as part of that development.
Herald: And you mentioned attracting businesses and entertainment specifically. Is there any particular type of business in that area that you would be interested in attracting?
Adams: Now I know this is a wild dream but it’d be nice if we could build an amusement park here. ... Another thing I want to push is youth engagement and youth and community engagement.
Herald: During your last term as council member, what would you consider to be some of your significant accomplishments during that tenure?
Adams: I would definitely say getting the council convinced to do the youth employment and enrichment program. ... I did propose a downtown advisory committee and then working with council member Jessica Gonazelez to keep that going as a way to have a city body that advises the council.
Herald: There was some controversy about your appointment. Some people said that you should not have been appointed because you had previously lost an election and I just wanted to ask you if you could respond to that.
Adams: Well, first, when the council’s will is done, if you’re charged with representing the council’s will, your job is to respond with the council’s will.
Secondly, that was a district election. And, unfortunately, I was going through a few things and I didn’t campaign the way I should have. I’m not saying if I campaigned more I would’ve won because the loss was 270 (votes). And either way, the charter says the council appoints. ... And everybody has their right to their opinion. The facts being what it is. I’m here now representing. I’m still accountable to the citizens of Killeen. I’m not accountable to any particular council member. I’m still (on the council) just as a regular elected councilman, because the same thing happened before when I was appointed ... I think it was unnecessary controversy. Again, the charter says the council appoints; the vote was 5-1. And you voted no. That’s your right, and no hard feelings either. (Solomon voted against Adams’ appointment).
Herald: Councilman Jose Segarra and others mentioned that your experience was a factor in you being appointed. They made mention of how they were in the middle of budget season. And then some other people, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Councilman Joseph Solomon said, well, the budget is pretty much done. How do you respond to that?
Adams: Everybody has their own opinion. I do have the experience because I’ve done it before and right now. There will still be other persons who have had to rush to go to the newly elected members training. ... I knew that there were specific things that I knew I wanted to look at, and also knew what the discussions with other council members have. ... And I think also, as we make statements as leaders in the city, we have to consider the ramifications or the potential outcome of those statements. It’s like throwing a Molotov cocktail into a church. And you’re not expecting nothing wrong to happen?
Herald: Do you think that some of these like controversies and politics make it difficult to get things done in session?
Adams: No, because there’s seven council members that vote. The mayor votes in case of a tie and if everybody’s there, there’s no need for the mayor to vote.
Herald: Why did you want to get involved in politics in the first place?
Adams: I was born in D.C. And so from where I live, you can see the Capitol even though that used to be swamp and sometimes it’s still a swamp. . .(Former Mayor of DC) Marion Barry had a program called the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Institute. And it gave the youth leaders in the city an opportunity to see the processes. And I would say back in elementary school, the desire to help people and then find out that I could get elected. ... That’s where it started. And then ... having teachers who are part of the Civil Rights movement that talked about people, what people did to get to vote and to participate. ... My mom worked downtown across from the White House. So when I go down there looking at her office, I’m seeing the office and I’ve been at the capital and I’m watching it. I think it’s more so being able to convince people to vote for me because I want to serve now.
Herald: And so now that you’ve been appointed, and it seems like a lot of that was people referring to your experience, how are you going to tackle some of the budgetary issues because like, as I was pointing out, you’re in the middle of it. So what do you think you can do?
Adams: I’ve just completed a review. First I’ll be meeting with (City Manager) Mr. (Kent) Cagle to answer questions about some things that I think shouldn’t be on there. I do think we should have a town hall and that’s one of the other things I’m gonna address if I can get council to agree to that. But we only have what — two, three months before it’s actually been finalized? We want to have a budget before October 1, for sure. Definitely. Because it affects so many other things. But I think we should have a town hall.
Herald: If there’s anything you’d like to add that maybe we did not touch upon during the interview, you’re welcome to go ahead and speak.
Adams: We have to get more people involved in the process. ... Whether they going to run for office, (or on) boards and commissions that we have. I’ve served on four different boards and commissions. . . We still have to vote so that our representatives know that they got some type of backing and then on five o’clock on Tuesdays is our City Council meeting. It should not just be for specific or controversial issues that we have a full gallery.
(1) comment
Twice defeated by the voters. Again appointed by your city council cronies. Third time will be the charm
