Editor's Note

This interview was edited for clarity and conciseness. Watch the video for the full interview.

At-Large Councilmember Riakos Adams sits down with Killeen Daily Herald Reporter Kevin Limiti to talk about his journey into politics and address his goals and controversies surrounding his election.

Riakos “Rock” Adams is back as the new Killeen councilman at-large.

Adams, who was born and raised in Washington, D.C., is a graduate from Howard University’s political science program with a minor in business and attended the ROTC program at the same college. After a career in the military, he retired in Killeen.

(1) comment

don76550

Twice defeated by the voters. Again appointed by your city council cronies. Third time will be the charm

