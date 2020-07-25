Rockridge Press has selected a local children’s book author for a Thanksgiving-themed project. Sheri Wall is a self-published author who resides in Killeen. Currently, she has seven books available on Amazon and amatterofrhyme.com and two books on the way.
“I have a patriotic book titled ‘Our Pledge, Our Promise — The Pledge of Allegiance Explained’ releasing very soon, as well as ‘A Silly Milly Fall.’ This will be the third book in the Silly Milly collection about my niece’s great dane named Milly, who lives in Temple,” Wall said.
Rockridge Press, a division of Callisto Media, prints books that are filled with fun and learning. The company’s mission is similar to Sheri Wall’s brand “A Matter of Rhyme,” which caught the publisher’s attention.
“The publisher sought me out. They were specifically looking for authors who write in rhyme. I agreed to submit a sample, and they awarded me the (Thanksgiving) project,” Wall said.
This was Sheri Wall’s first project with a traditional publisher. There are certain things she was required to do. Fans may notice her illustrator is different from her first seven books.
“I was able to offer art notes to accompany the text, but the publisher selected the illustrator. I think they made a fantastic selection,” Wall said.
Holly Clifton-Brown is a popular freelance illustrator living in London. All her illustrations are individually hand-painted using gouache, coloring pencils, crayons and felt tip pens.
Rockridge Press requested the theme of the book as well. The outcome of the experience was “I Am Thankful: A Thanksgiving Book for Kids.”
“This year, more than ever, it will be extremely beneficial to snuggle up and read together about our annual Thanksgiving holiday. This book will bring to life popular traditions and showcase a variety of ways thankfulness grows,” Wall said.
The timing of “I Am Thankful” is important. The pandemic is impacting everyone in different ways. Sometimes it is hard to see the good in a bad situation.
“Being thankful, in simple terms, means to be happy with what you have, whether it’s relationships or things, and to take time to remember that happy feeling,” Wall said.
The Killeen author is thankful for the people who support her brand and love her books. The pandemic is changing how she interacts with readers.
“It’s been challenging, with so many school visits and events canceled. I plan to use social media as much as possible. Virtual author visits are growing in popularity. I also have email subscribers, and of course, I would love our local newspaper subscribers to support me and spread the word.” Wall said.
“I Am Thankful” will be available starting Aug. 11.
“Folks will be able to find the book on Amazon or get signed copies directly from me,” Wall said.
To pre-order a paperback or Kindle edition, go to https://bit.ly/I-am-Thankful
To contact Wall through her website visit, amatterofrhyme.com.
