The City of Killeen is bringing the 75th annual rodeo to town May 19-21 at the Rodeo Grounds on Bacon Ranch Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
The pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the rodeo slated for 8 p.m. each night. Tickets for “Military Appreciation Night” on May 19 are free to all active, Guard, Reserves and dependents with military identification. All others may purchase advance tickets at $13 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children under 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, First National Bank Texas, Fort Hood National Bank, Cavender’s and Nyle Maxwell Killeen.
On May 20 the rodeo will host City of Killeen Employee Night,” with free entry to any person with a valid employee badge.
May 21 is “Educators Night” with free entry for faculty and staff with a valid employee ID.
For a free ticket, guests may bring four cans of food per person to Nyle Maxwell Killeen or to the rodeo gate in exchange for a ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.