With another successful rodeo in the books, officials with Rodeo Killeen on Tuesday stopped by Nyle Maxwell, a Killeen auto dealership, to drop off donations for Raymond Cockrell with the Killeen Food Care Center.
“We were able to collect about three tons of canned goods during our three-day run,” Rodeo Committee Co-Chair Mike Adamson said.
Rodeo enthusiasts flocked to the Killeen rodeo grounds on W.S. Young Drive last Thursday through Saturday to enjoy a true Texas sport. As always, Rodeo Killeen officials have a policy of collecting four canned food items in the place of cash for an entry ticket. The committee collects donations ahead of time and at the gate during the rodeo.
“This donation will make a great difference in our ability to serve food bank participants,” Cockrell said. Recently, donations have dwindled and shelves are not as full as they could be.
“Folks think about donating during the holidays or for a special event,” Cockrell said. “We need donations all year-round.”
Cockrell said that supplies have dwindled because it has become increasingly difficult to get bulk goods from regional food banks, like the one in Austin. For more information or do help by donating go to the website at https://www.foodcare.org/
Adamson and others from the Rodeo Killeen committee met at Nyle Maxwell to make the exchange and thank representatives from the auto dealership for their continued support of the rodeo and participants.
This year, rodeo attendance was estimated to be about 15,000 with 363 rodeo participants. More than $51,000 in payouts were made to winners during this year’s event.
