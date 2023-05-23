Rodeo donation-4.jpg

Walter Lanier | Herald

Rodeo Killeen committee members donate three truckloads of canned goods collected from the 76th annual Killeen Rodeo to the Killeen Food Care Center. Shown from left to right are Brett Gordon, Paul Hopkins, Steve Laukhuf, Kim Connell, Mike Adamson, Food Care Center Director Ray Cockrell, Nyle Maxwell New Car Director Chad Drever, Nyle Maxwell Managing Partner Brent Rayfield, and Matthew Irvine.

With another successful rodeo in the books, officials with Rodeo Killeen on Tuesday stopped by Nyle Maxwell, a Killeen auto dealership, to drop off donations for Raymond Cockrell with the Killeen Food Care Center.

“We were able to collect about three tons of canned goods during our three-day run,” Rodeo Committee Co-Chair Mike Adamson said.

