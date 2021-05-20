If you’re looking to get out of the house and switch up your usual routine, there are plenty of events this weekend to help you do just that. Catch some live music, visit Rodeo Killeen, get your golf buddies together and enter a competition, or gather the family to run the Superhero 5K Run/Walk. Details on these events and more below.
Local Events
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is showing its newest production, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 22, with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. May 23. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/33S1pjL.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood, is hosting the Phantom Warrior Scramble at noon May 21. This four-person team event is $40 per person with $5 optional mulligan. Lunch is included. The Heaven and Hell Two-Person Scramble will begin at 9 a.m. May 22. Cost is $60 per person and includes lunch. Call 254-287-4130 to register in advance.
The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Arbor Day event was recently rescheduled and will now be from 8 to 10 a.m. May 22 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E. Volunteers at this event will contribute to a community planting and landscaping project.
The Superhero 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. May 22 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Cost is $15 for DoD cardholders and $20 for non-DoD. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best superhero outfits. Go to https://bit.ly/3wpEUyR to register and for more information.
The Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, is hosting the Patriot Pet Show event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. There will be pets available for a free adoption, trainers, vendors, kid’s activities, various pet show categories, and prizes awarded to the top four overall winners.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Tommy Davidson at 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 21 and 22, and at 7:30 May 23. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The 74th annual Rodeo Killeen will be May 20-22 at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive. May 20 is Military Appreciation Night with free admission for active-duty military with an ID, May 21 is City of Killeen Employee Night, and May 22 is Educators Night with free admission for employees from Killeen-area schools. Adult tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids’ tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door; kids 6 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank of Texas, Cavender’s, and Freedom Country. Go to https://bit.ly/3ffCP1h for more information.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, is hosting the Let it Glow four-person golf scramble at 9 p.m. May 21. Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members for nine holes of night golf. Stonetree will also host the Killeen Noon Lions Club 16th Annual Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. May 28. This four-person golf scramble is $75 per player, and includes lunch, range balls, golf cart, and raffle ticket for prizes. Registration deadline is May 25. Call 910-988-6766 or 254-319-8034 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting a Summer Camp for kids 5-12 years old every weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 to Aug. 13. There will be arts and crafts, pool time, theme days, and more activities for kids. Cost is $72 a week per child. Call 254-542-2719 or email Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov for more information. Go to https://bit.ly/3feOJbQ to register.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Summer Camp will be from June 1 to Aug. 13 at Comanche Youth Center, 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd. This camp is open for kids in grades 6 to twelfth that are registered with CYS. Cost per week will depend on the fee category. Call 254-287-5834 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a virtual Story Time event at 3 p.m. May 26 featuring “On the Moon” by Anna Milbourne on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from May 21-26, will be “Scoob!” at 8:30 p.m. and “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Treble Soul from 9 p.m. to midnight May 21. Cover is $10.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Casper McWade and Andrew Sevener at noon May 21, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. The Eli Young Band with Drake Milligan will perform at 6 p.m. May 21. General admission tickets are $25 for those 21 and older and $30 for minors. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight May 21. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 22. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21, Ella Reid from 6 to 9 p.m. May 22, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 23. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music by Austin Layne from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. May 21.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 21.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, will host free live music by Lilly Milford and Earle Nelsonat 9 p.m. May 21. Acadian with special guest Cloud Anchor will perform at 9 p.m. May 22. Cover is $10 at the door.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, has a special exhibit, “Two Minutes to Midnight and the Architecture of Armageddon,” featuring historic photographic essays on display every day until May 25. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.