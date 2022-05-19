With the summer season gearing up to begin, the Killeen-Fort Hood area has plenty of events to keep everyone occupied and entertained. With community-centered events, family friendly activities, and more, there’s bound to be something to catch your attention. Check out the listing for more details on what’s coming up.
Local Events
The 75th Rodeo Killeen is happening May 19-21 at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets for adults are $13 in advance and $15 at the gate, and $8 in advance and $10 at the gatefor children. Go to https://rodeokilleen.org/ for tickets and more information.
The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Summer Cookout will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all single or unaccompanied soldiers. Call 254-287-6116 for more information. BOSS is also hosting a CPR and First Aid Life Skills Certification Class at 8 a.m. May 24 and 25. Registration is required.
The Fort Hood Ten-Miler is at 8 a.m. May 21 at the Sunnyside Pavilion at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. On-site registration will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and is $20 for DoD ID cardholders and $25 for non-DoD ID cardholders. This event is open to active duty, family members, DoD civilians, retirees, and the Fort Hood community. Call 254-285-5459 for more information.
The Family and MWR Recruiting Fair: Child and Youth Services will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21. Facility managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews and extend tentative job offers.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting its production of “Aladdin, Jr.” May 20- 22. Friday and Saturday showtimes are from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday is from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $16. Go to https://www.showpass.com/aladdin-jr/ to purchase in advance.
The Plant/Seed Swap will be at 11:30 am. May 21 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive in Killeen. Participants are invited to bring their leftover seeds, plant clippings, cuttings, and more to trade with one another.
The Tejas Land and Title 5K Color Fun Run will be at 9 a.m. May 21 at Vista Real Estate, 7446 Honeysuckle Drive, Temple. Cost is $25 per person in advance, $30 the day of the event, and $15 for kids 10 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3838x2m to register and for more information.
The Movies in the Park event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m. May 21 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple. The featured movie will be “Spider Man: No Way Home.” Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Go to www.templeparks.com for more information.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood,will host its monthly Paint & Sip event at 6 p.m. May 25 in partnership with the Apache Arts and Crafts Center. Cost is $30 per person and is open to all adults 21 and over. Pre-registration is required. Call 254-532-2586 for more information. The brewhouse will also host its monthly Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. May 25.
Copperas Cove’s annual Rabbit Fest will be May 19- 22 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be a carnival, parade, food, live music, vendors, and more at this four-day event. Go to https://copperascove.com/rabbit-fest/ for more information.
The ASCO Spartacus Dash will be at 9 a.m. May 28 at Liberty Park, 500 E. Avenue C, Belton. This event features 3 miles of over 20 obstacles and is open to ages 5 and up. Registration through May 20 is $60 per person, and for those that sign up May 21- 27 cost is $75 per person. Go to www.ascospartacusdash.com to register.
The Gatesville Shivaree Color Run will be at 8 a.m. June 4 near the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, 2307 S. State Highway 36. Entrants must sign up by May 27 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. Cost is $10 for kids ages 4 to 10, $15 for kids ages 11 to 17, and $25 for adults. Go to https://bit.ly/3L3wZxZ to register.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Registered kids in the Kids Bowl Free program will receive two free games of bowling at participating locations. Go to www.kidsbowlfree.com to find a participating location.
The Killeen Recreation Services Aquatics Division has opened registration for summer swimming lessons. Lessons are $50 for eight classes over a course of two weeks, offered Monday through Thursday, at the Long Branch Pool. There are a variety of levels available for parent and child duos, children only, or adult swimmers. For more information, please visit www.killeentexas.gov/swimor call 254-501-6390.
The Temple Police Department will host the Kiddo Card Event from 9 to 11 a.m. May 21 at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, 402 N. Main St., Belton. This event is free and open to the public for children to receive identification cards.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services will host its Limitless Fitness Camp sessions from 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10 for the first week, and 8 a.m. to noon June 13- 17 for the second week at the Bronco Youth Center. Featured activities will include laser tag, water activities, bike riding, hiking and more. Cost is $35 per week for children in second through sixth grades. Register by calling the office at 254-288-2214.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages starting June 1. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host a story time at 10:30 a.m. May 25, featuring a reading of “Snug Bug’s Play Day.”
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from May 20- 25, will be “The Bad Guys” at 8:30 p.m. and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter Acoustic Lunch with live music by Pauline Reese and James Garland, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon May 20. Michael Salgado will perform at 6 p.m. May 20. Tickets are $20 at the door. Tracy Lawrence with guest Jarrod Birmingham will also perform at 6 p.m. May 21. General admission is $25 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3yMZv4wfor tickets.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight May 20. Cover: $10. Stateline Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 21. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. May 20, Home at Last from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 22.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Midnight Tradesmen at 7 p.m. May 20, Arabella at noon and Lexi Dalton at 7 p.m. May 21.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Local Markets
Downtown Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21. Local crafters, artists, food trucks, live music, and more will be available around the Belton downtown district for an indoor/outdoor shopping experience.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market Road 2409 in Temple, will host its Spring Market in the Vines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21. There will be over 40 vendors, live music, food trucks, and more available. Go to https://bit.ly/382OdOC to find more information.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road, starting May 24. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander Cultural Fair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 21. This event is free and open to all ages and will feature Polynesian and Korean dance performances, cultural information, crafts, and more. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
