“You don’t have to leave town to see world-class PRCA Rodeo,” John Paylor, local enthusiast and self-declared historian on rodeo in Killeen, said.
This is the 75th year the city will host the event at the Rodeo Arena at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive at Bacon Ranch Road.
The event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will offer guests a real live look at some rodeo greats. Organizers have heard from the likes of Bull Rider Jeff Askey, who is No. 4 in the world, Roper Marcas Costa — who won the finale in the 2021 Pro Rodeo Tour and was No. 1 in the world in 2017 — and Shad Mayfield, who is No. 2 in the world in Tie-down Roping. All are entered to compete at the three-day event May 19-21.
Renowned PRCA Rodeo Announcer Mike Mathis will host the three-night competition. According to the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, “This man behind the mic, the voice of Texas rodeo, has been highly praised and highly demanded. He was selected to announce for the Professional Bull Riders World Finals nine times, the National Finals Steer Roping four times, the Texas Circuit Finals twenty times, the Ram National Finals twice, and once for the Wrangler National Finals. Although he announces and travels throughout the U.S., Mathis still announces in Kansas where it all began, at his hometown rodeo every year. His passion for rodeo and his memorable voice has left a resounding echo in the history of Texas rodeo that will continue as long as the tradition of rodeo exists in Texas.”
Sammy Andrews, Another Texas Hall of Fame inductee, is a legend in the sport of rodeo, according to Western Living Journal. He and his famous bucking bull world champion Bodacious share the coveted honor of being inducted into the elite organization reserved for rodeo’s very best. Andrews and his son James, who manages the breeding program, take pride in producing and raising some of the best-performing bucking bulls in rodeo history, along with many superior bucking horses.
The rodeo events start promptly at 8 p.m. each evening but there is a pre-show before the main events.
Thursday crowds will be treated to a military salute from Killeen’s own 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, which will open the festivities at 7:15 p.m. And, because it’s “Military Appreciation Night” tickets are free to all Active, Guard, Reserves and dependents with military identification at the gate.
The Detachment’s Facebook page declares, “It’s gonna be a great show. The troopers have been riding their butts off and want to show out for you.”
Anyone may purchase advance tickets at $13 for adults and $8 for children. Advance tickets may be purchased at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank Texas, Fort Hood National Bank, Cavender’s and at Nyle Maxwell Killeen, the event’s biggest sponsor. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children under six will be admitted free.
Friday Night is “City of Killeen Employee Night” with free entry to any person with a valid employee badge.
The pre-show event should prove to be an hilarious “Calf Scramble” event with contestants — not the usual youth entries — but are television and radio personalities who will get the laughter and fun started in a big way.
Saturday, the final night of the rodeo, will honor faculty and staff from local and surrounding schools on “Educators Night.” Entry will be free for any school employee with a valid employee ID. Saturday, the pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a “Stick Horse Competition” for the children. Kids 9 and younger may compete with their own “stick horse” or one will be provided for them while supplies last.
For a free ticket to Friday or Saturday rodeo events, guests may bring four cans of food per person to Nyle Maxwell Killeen or to the rodeo gate in exchange for a ticket. Food will be donated to a local food pantry for distribution.
