Warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday, but a cold front coming in from the north, northwest will bring overnight temps into the 30s by Friday.
“It looks like it will be a bit of a roller-coaster week for Central Texas,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Sunday.
The National Weather Service-Fort Worth says overcast and cloudy conditions should greet commuters on Monday morning, but clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 67. Skies will continue to clear due to a light southeast wind becoming south southeast from 5 to 10 mph. The low overnight should be around 50 with winds becoming west southwest after midnight.
On Tuesday, the Killeen area will see a warm up with a high near 76. Winds will continue from the west, southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours with a low around 56.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 as winds from the south, southwest increase to 10-15 mph with some gusts as high as 20 mph.
In the evening, temperatures will fall to around 52 with winds changing, becoming west after midnight and possible gusts as high as 20 mph.
Clear, sunny skies will continue Thursday with a high near 66.
“Thursday will be breezy,” Hernandez said. “Winds will turn around becoming north northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.”
A slight cold front will blow in overnight, dropping temperatures to around 41 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 60 as the cold front continues to hang around. Bundle up for colder overnight temperatures with lows in the 30s.
Saturday’s high is predicted near 66 under sunny skies.
“All of the up and down temperatures are attributed to the ‘La Nina’ weather phenomenon known to bring above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation,” Hernandez said.
Weather.gov refers to ‘La Nina’ weather as “the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific.”
