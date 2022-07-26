One person was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Monday on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.

According to witnesses, a black Nissan Altima driven by a 22-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Fort Hood Street and tried to pass a silver pickup truck when the two collided, sending the Altima into a spin, which caused the car to roll over coming to rest on the shoulder of the southbound side of Fort Hood Street, near Loma Vista Parkway.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

