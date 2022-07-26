One person was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Monday on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
According to witnesses, a black Nissan Altima driven by a 22-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Fort Hood Street and tried to pass a silver pickup truck when the two collided, sending the Altima into a spin, which caused the car to roll over coming to rest on the shoulder of the southbound side of Fort Hood Street, near Loma Vista Parkway.
Eric Serrano, who works at nearby Lone Star Customs, was in the shop when he heard “a horrible screeching noise and a boom.” Serrano ran toward Fort Hood Street to find the Altima car upside down with him still inside.
“I cut the airbags and worked to get him free of the car,” Serrano said.
“Another passerby called 9-1-1 and the police were here within just a few minutes,” Serrano said, adding he stayed with the driver until EMS arrived on scene.
After an initial review of injuries, emergency personnel loaded the driver into a waiting ambulance and he was taken to a hospital. No additional information on his condition is available at this time.
The driver of the pickup wasn’t able to come to a complete stop in the middle of the roadway after the accident, but he turned his vehicle around and parked in front of Lone Start Customs, according to the pickup driver, who did not want to reveal his name.
“I stopped as quick as I could,” he said. “When I saw the Nissan coming over into my lane, I had no where else to go. He clipped the right front bumper of the pick-up which put his car into the spin and rollover.”
