An SUV soared over a guardrail and rolled down an embankment onto Interstate 14 in Killeen early Friday morning, police said.
The driver, who was reported to be driving at a high rate of speed about 2:17 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, went over a guardrail which resulted in the vehicle vaulting into the embankment onto Interstate 14, according to Killeen Police Department, which is investigating the crash.
The driver, who was driving a 1998 GMC Blazer, was speeding northbound on Florence Road near Jasper Road. The driver went through the intersection and continued to go westbound on the eastbound service road of Central Texas Expressway before rolling over, according to KPD.
The driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. At the time, the person was in a critical condition but as of Friday afternoon, was listed to be in stable condition, police said.
