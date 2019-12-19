One night after being named as the fourth-place finisher in NBC's "The Voice" competition, Killeen resident Rose Short returned to Killeen as a few fans met her at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Wednesday night.

Short told those who met her that the finish gives her a platform as she continues her singing career.

