As the Charles E. Patterson Middle School’s state honor choir was prepping to perform Friday night, they received a special pep talk from a former choir kid, turned “The Voice” star.
Killeen singer Rose Short walked into the middle school choir room excited to have the opportunity to not only speak to the boys and to sing to them, but to listen to them as well.
Short, who moved to Killeen in 1996 and graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2002, gained nationwide fame last year after she finished fourth on NBC’s “The Voice” singing-competition TV show.
As the middle school choir performed “Viva la Compagnie” for Short, she looked in awe as she listened to them sing. Once they had finished she walked over to Gerald Nicolas, the choir director, and shook his hand.
“You have no idea,” she said. “You are so good. I was in choir and we never sounded like that. Your choir director is amazing.”
Short performed for the students, showcasing the range of her talented vocals, but the real inspiring moment came when she explained to the students to always go 100% for any dream they wish to achieve.
“I don’t want to be cliche, but don’t let something that is uncomfortable keep you from trying. You are supposed to be uncomfortable and frustrated especially when you are pushing yourself,” she said.
“If you try your hardest to achieve Plan A, there will be no room for Plan B. Believe that it will work out.”
Pushing them to take risks, Short wants the students to know to not wait: Start working for your dream right now.
“Surround yourself with people who are like-minded and who want the best for you. They will help you soar,” she said.
The Killeen resident explained why it was so important to give back to the community.
“I just want to be an example for them,” she began. “I want them to be confident in what they do. This group is so talented. All they need to do is stand tall, go for it, and know in their heart that they can do this.”
The 33-member middle school varsity boys’ choir performed Friday night at the First United Methodist Church in advance of their performance as an honor choir at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio, which is expected to draw more than 30,000 music teachers and choir directors this Friday.
