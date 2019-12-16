The penultimate episode of season 17 of "The Voice" will be broadcast tonight, and many Killeen residents will be tuned in to NBC as local resident and singer Rose Short tries to sing her way to the top.

Short, a singer from Killeen, is competing on NBC’s “The Voice” and is among the top four contestants on the show. Season 17 of the show began Sept. 23, with the two final shows airing live at 7 tonight and at the same time Tuesday night. The eventual winner will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

