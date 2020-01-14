Rose Short, Killeen resident and finalist of NBC’s “The Voice,” will begin a national tour in March.
The Rose Short Experience Tour will kick off in Killeen at 8 p.m. March 7 at the Vive Les Arts, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Joining Short on the tour will be fellow finalist Katie Kadan, who finished in third place on season 17 of the “The Voice,” which ended last month. Short finished in fourth place.
Short made the announcement to fans who came out to celebrate her accomplishments last weekend at the Harker Heights Event Center.
Tickets range in price from $25 to $55 and are available on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2RcwXdc.
The number of stops and locations on the tour is not confirmed, according to Arricka Price who coordinated Saturday’s party.
