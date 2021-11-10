A road closure on Rosewood Drive has been extended through Nov. 19, according to a news release from Killeen’s Department of Transportation.
The closure, which limits travel along the road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., began Nov. 2 in an effort to address surface level repairs through an asphalt overlay and milling service.
Interested parties can contact the Office of Transportation for more information at 254-616-3153.
