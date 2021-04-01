The Rosewood Lane closure will extend through April 9, the city of Killeen announced Thursday.
“The northbound and southbound inside lanes of Rosewood Drive, from Central Texas Expressway to Glenwood Drive, will be closed daily April 5 through April 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a release.
This section of Rosewood Lane has been closed since the city began work on the street on Mar. 29. It was originally scheduled to reopen April 4.
“Left turn lanes are being installed at the Rosewood Springs subdivision, and the work will require use of the inside lanes for personnel and equipment,” Shine said.
All traffic will be detoured to the outside lanes during work hours.
“Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” Shine said. “The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation as we improve this intersection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.