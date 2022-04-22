Rosewood Retirement Community on 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen will be hosting a community event on April 30 that is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a community car show, raffles, bounce house and a dunking booth. Food will also be free.
Contact Quionne Dunkley at 254-383-1169 for any questions.
