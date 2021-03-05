Clear blue skies and temperatures in the mid-60s greeted area golfers Friday for the first Rotary Club of Killeen Heights Spring Classic golf tournament at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
An anticipated 100 players competing in four-person teams were lining up early to sign in and register for door prizes, raffle tickets and more for the first fundraising event of its kind for the 104-member local rotary club, a community service organization that dates back nationally to 1905.
Club President Tiny Ady said the idea for hosting a golf tournament stemmed from safety concerns and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the past, we had things like our crawfish boil, but due to the pandemic, we had to figure out an event that we could do safely,” said Ady, who works as deputy chancellor for instruction and workforce initiatives at Central Texas College. “We hope to raise $30,000 — we have $20,000 already, so we hope to get there — and proceeds will go toward youth scholarships and service projects.
“We also have Rotarians who sponsored other players, so we also have first-responders, soldiers, and other community members playing. We had Rotarians who were not going to play, so their contribution was towards sponsoring outside community members.”
One of those whose entry fee was covered by donations was Christopher Alatorre, a 28-year-old 1st Cavalry Division soldier at Fort Hood who was playing his first-ever round of golf.
“Never touched a club or hit a golf ball before,” Alatorre said. “It sounded like fun. Something I’ve never tried before. I’m not really expecting much. Not (finishing) last, but not first, either.”
Over on the driving range prior to the 9 a.m. shotgun start, a team of Killeen school district educators Jason Duran, Josh Bate and Charles Desmarais were warming up for what they said was going to be a great day regardless of how they played.
“We’re going to have a great time,” said Duran, a Rotary club member originally from Albuquerque. “It doesn’t really matter what happens … but we are going to win.”
When he finished laughing, Bate said he agreed:
“It’s a beautiful Friday and we’re out here for a good cause, so you can’t beat it. I play about four or five times a year, so it’ll be interesting to see if I hit the ball straight today.”
Desmarais, a Killeen middle school P.E. instructor and golf coach, said he does not get to play much golf during the school year, but he was looking forward to a good outing.
“Usually, I don’t play in the mornings. I’m getting up there in age now (35), so I’ve got to get my body loose. After 30, it’s like a solid downhill from there,” he said. “I’m like the average weekend golfer, so I’ll just take the John Daly approach — grip it and rip it — and have a good time. Try and hit some good shots. Like Tiger Woods, we don’t come out here to lose.”
Meanwhile, as she made the rounds, checking on registration efforts and munching a breakfast taco, Ady said not only has the pandemic changed the approach to fundraising activities, it also has changed the way Rotary Club of Killeen Heights conducts its meetings.
“Normally, our club meets Friday mornings at 7 a.m.,” she said. “Before the pandemic, we would meet face to face, but we transitioned to Zoom. We hope that as the year progresses, we can switch back to maybe blended meetings and then maybe face-to-face.”
For more information on the Rotary Club of Killeen Heights, go to: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3634.
