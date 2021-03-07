The city of Killeen is still in the early stages of assessing the damage done to roads in the city during the icy, weeklong winter weather event in February.But perhaps the bigger questions are these: Who will pay for the repairs? And how?
The storm did more than knock out power to thousands of Killeen homes and cover the area with ice and snow. It also did some heavy damage to roads. For Killeen alone, the estimated road damage caused by the ice is $40 million, officials said. Harker Heights and Copperas Cove also reported widespread damage to city streets.
Hilary Shine, the Killeen spokeswoman, mentioned in an email Friday where the city is at.
“There are too many variables to give a time estimate, but it will not be fast. The assessment of damages is underway, and repair will depend on the type of damage, the availability of funding, materials, contractors and priority. City crews spent the week after the storm clearing debris from roads. They are currently patching large potholes on thoroughfares to keep them passable while plans for more permanent fixes are developed,” Shine said.
Shine was also asked how the recent damage will impact the city’s plans to repair streets that were already damaged — and long due for repairs — prior to the icy weather.
“The storm’s damage is definitely a set back to all things streets including the street maintenance program. Street Maintenance Fund monies have been used for preventative maintenance (surface treatments) since the program’s inception, but consideration will be given to its use for certain eligible repairs to storm damage,” she said.
Killeen residents already get billed a “street maintenance fee” of $1.70 per single-family equivalent per month on their utility bills. The revenue, less than $2 million per year, “is placed in a street maintenance fund to be used solely for maintaining the street system. It may not be used for construction or reconstruction of streets,” according to the city’s website.
Damage assessment
Shine said approximately 10% of Killeen thoroughfares are estimated to have sustained storm damage.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle spoke at the Tuesday workshop meeting of the City Council about the road damage and gave his assessment.
He said the city could be facing at least $40 million in additional road repairs necessitated by the recent harsh winter weather.
The $40 million is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
Cagle provided this information after he was asked questions about the roads by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown.
“It’s not just isolated potholes; it’s whole sections of asphalt,” Cagle said. “We’re gonna go out and do the best we can, but it’s whole sections. It’s gonna take a lot of money and a lot of time. This is not going to be fixed overnight. It’s definitely not a month-or-two fix. It’s going to take some time,” Cagle said.
Why the road damage?
Jake Smith, the spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said the widespread ice and the fact that it froze, thawed, and then froze again, did a number on area roadways.
“Roadways are susceptible to damage after this winter storm because of the ‘freeze-thaw cycle’ that puts stress on the pavement,” Smith said. “Water penetrates the roadway and will freeze during frigid temperatures. As water freezes, it expands, putting pressure on the roadway, creating potholes.”
City Council
A few Killeen council members responded to questions on the roads via email, as well.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King gave a short response and is waiting for more information.
“In my opinion, it is too early to create a solid plan on how to fund the damaged roads because the city staff is still assessing the damage from the storm. I will give my input once I have all the facts,” Nash-King said.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson also provided comment, saying he would take another look at roads.
“I plan to reprioritize the maintenance and rebuilding of our roads. I believe it should be right up there with addressing our crime rate. Both issues contribute directly to our ability to grow, attract businesses, jobs, and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Wilkerson said.
Councilman Rick Williams said that the new plan of the council is to fix the road damage.
“As you know, we were previously working on delivering a plan to begin well-needed repairs to several roads within the city. After the occurrence of the winter storm, we chose to delay rolling out that plan so that we might have the opportunity to assess the damage caused by the winter storm, thereby being able to give a more comprehensive picture of costs and time to effect repair and reconstruction of streets across the city. Therefore, the answer to the question what am I and the City Council planning to do about the new damage to Killeen roads after the recent winter storm is: fix it,” Williams said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra provided his input, as well.
“The $120 million price tag was before the new damage caused by the ice storm. We are still accessing the damages from the winter storm but it is estimated that we have about another $40 million in additional road damages,” Segarra said. “A few years ago the council implemented a street maintained fee, with its own separate account within the budget, at a cost to our citizens of $1.70 per month reflected on their water bills. The revenue generated to that account for our street maintenance is less than $2 million per year. The Council is going to have to look at this and other options, possibly bond market, to be able to take care of our streets, because the streets are not going to get any better if we continue to keep kicking this can down the road.”
Councilmembers Shirley Fleming, Mellisa Brown, Terry Clark and Steve Harris did not respond to questions on the roads by deadline Friday.
Segarra was asked about the use of a bond to pay for road repairs and he said it is one of the tools the city and the council could use, but nothing is being considered at this time and they will be discussing all possible options.
Copperas Cove
Road damage was certainly not exclusive to Killeen, as Copperas Cove also experienced damage during that historic weather week.
“The City has completed a preliminary roadway network damage assessment and has identified in excess of 300 discrete areas of roadway damage caused by the repeated freeze/thaw cycles of the ice storm,” Kevin Keller, the spokesman for Copperas Cove, said. “These occurrences of roadway damage range from areas as small as 10 square feet up to areas as large as 3,900 square feet that will require repair asphalt and, in some instances, subbase repairs to restore rideability. Examples of the damage can be viewed along Skyline, Freedom Lane, Big Divide, Colorado, Constitution and Coy streets, to name several of the hardest hit areas.”
Keller also expressed how the city is addressing the problem.
“The plan to fix these areas is currently being developed by Public Works and is projected to be a mixture of work to be completed in-house through the City’s Street Department as feasible when considering capabilities, staff time and budgetary constraints and under contract with outside contractors,” Keller said.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights last week, a good chunk of the city council meeting dealt with roads.
“The staff is already compiling a list and documenting failures caused by the freeze and thaw process. These failures are extensive, as we all know,” Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell told council members. “The situation is a long game when it comes to the cost to citizens, and there is simply no way to repair all these issues at one time. ... We also plan to recommend that you use reserve funds to complete these repairs within this current fiscal year.”
Mitchell continued, “We’re trying to speed the repair of these streets because they are essential to the safe travel of our citizens. These repairs are significant and will easily equate to significant dollars. Prior councils saw the need for a ‘Rainy Day Reserve Fund’ and these funds will be crucial to assisting us in repairing city streets.”
Mitchell noted that even with the money spent this year for roads, the city will be addressing the issue for years to come. “The damage is serious and widespread,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Blomquist asked about the cost of street repair, to which Public Works Director Mark Hyde responded, “New street construction for a 36-foot wide street with curb and gutter is about $100 per linear foot. What we do now in our street rehabilitation program, we go in and do spot repairs of potholes, and that can range from $36 to $50 per square yard. We will come up with standard details for the repairs and my thought is to bid it out as one project.”
Herald correspondent Bab Massey contributed to this report.
(1) comment
For Killeen, the city should have started with better material for the roads when they were built. Look at Stan Schleuter and Hwy 190/I-14, those held up to the ice. Must have used better material. Now look at South W S Young, that is really a mess and a heavily travelled road.
Can’t the city check with FEMA for financial help instead of getting it out of the citizens? Yes, please prioritize which roads should need the most repair first! Not Florence Road or other side streets, but the most travelled roads.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.