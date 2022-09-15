A drainage improvement project is the cause for a two-week road closure for the southbound lanes of Roy Reynolds Drive between Green Forest Circle and West Robin Lane in Killeen. Lanes will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day beginning Monday and ending Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
According to a city news release Thursday, the contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and will guide traffic around the work area. The resulting work could also mean a shift in traffic patterns. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey traffic control devices or seek alternate routes if possible. For additional information or questions, contact the Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.