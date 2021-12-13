A portion of Roy Reynolds Drive will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, the city of Killeen said Monday.
“The outside northbound lane of North Roy Reynolds Drive from East Rancier Avenue to Greengate Drive will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 16, including overnights,” a city of Killeen news release said Monday.
The closure, city officials said, is needed to allow access to a fire hydrant being used to fill trucks with water - part of an ongoing 20-inch natural gas line installation in north east Killeen.
“All traffic will be guided around the work site,” the news release said. “Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
All work is weather permitting, the city said.
“If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov,” the news release said. “The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.