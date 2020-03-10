The Killeen Rudy's at 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway was still closed today after the Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire alarm early Sunday morning.
The store's marquee advised hungry patrons of the closure. "Temp closed due to electrical problems," the marquee read.
The Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Rudy's at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Killeen Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and embers in the wall adjacent to an electrical panel in the restaurant.
A short was found in the electrical panel, and typically a city building inspector must verify it has been repaired before the restaurant can reopen, according to the fire marshal's office.
Currently, a notice from the city of Killeen has been posted on the front door, dated March 8, suggesting the restaurant has been closed since Sunday.
On Tuesday, some of the store's employees and a manager were present to let people know it was temporarily closed. The manager said he was unable to make a comment.
