After a Facebook user made the claim that Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team was going to be shut down, citing a comment from the team’s leader, Officer Kyle Moore, to the user’s relative, Moore was quick to dispell the rumor.
“We are not shutting down the program ... There must be a miscommunication…” Moore replied in a comment to the user.
Moore and the Homeless Outreach Team make it an effort to provide help to the city’s homeless population by providing them with food, water, and other basic necessities. Moore also provides the homeless with welfare checks.
Moore and KPD will also be hosting an event on Saturday at 412 E. Sprott Street in downtown Killeen.
