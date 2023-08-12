COPPERAS COVE — More than 100 runners got a good sweat during a 5K early Saturday morning in Copperas Cove during the annual Summer Run to Fun 5K, sponsored by H-E-B.
Coming across the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, 35 seconds was 47-year-old Harker Heights resident Wayne Strebe, finishing first overall.
“It’s pretty close to what I’ve been doing — maybe a little bit faster,” Strebe said of his time.
Saturday’s race was part of the Cen-Tex Race Series, a group of races anyone can enter. Avid racers participate in most of them and rack up points for the final standings at the end of the year.
Strebe said he has been running on-and-off since high school, and he first did a Cen-Tex Race Series in 2003.
This year, Strebe said he finds himself in the top three overall.
He said he likes the community aspect of running in the races, but he also likes to compete.
“I like to do a little competition,” he said. “We all have little competitions and we have a ‘nemesis’ that we try to beat regularly.”
Over the years, Strebe said others have joked that they’re glad he has advanced in age.
“A while back, when I moved up an age group, somebody thanked me for leaving that age group so he can start winning,” Strebe said, laughing. “It’s all in jest.”
Finishing about a minute behind Strebe and second place overall was 27-year-old Troy Watson, a soldier living on Fort Cavazos.
Like Strebe, Watson started running in high school, but he took a step back for a few years.
“My new year’s resolution this year was to start running again,” he said.
This is the first time Watson has participated in the Cen-Tex Race Series. He said though the standings have not been updated in a little while, he believes he is top 10 overall and second in his age group in the rankings.
Watson said he jumped back into running mostly out of boredom.
“I was like, I need an activity to do,” he said.
